No. 25 Liberty knocks off Virginia Tech 38-35 on last-second field goal

“I don’t believe in waiting to the last second, to call time out, in those situations, because I don’t ever like letting the kicker get a free swing at it," says Fuente. "I hollered, ‘time out.’ I guess I waited too long, so I told the team, ‘It’s on me.’ I called time out, we blocked the field goal, and ran it back for a touchdown. I may never get over it. I really wish I had never called time out.”