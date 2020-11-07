The Great Pumpkin Smash held at McIntire Recycling Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pumpkins are being disposed of with a little twist at McIntire Recycling Center on November 7.
The “Great Pumpkin Smash” event was held allowing people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County to smash their pumpkins into compost bins. Director of Solid Waste at the Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Phillip McKalips says this a great way to get people to learn about composting.
“Halloween, everybody buys pumpkins and gourds and things like that, and we just wanted to try and bring a fun way for people to go ahead and introduce them to composting,” he said.
Although the Great Pumpkin Smash is held for one day only, the Mcintyre Recyling Center and the Ivy Recycling Center collect compost every day that each location is open.
