Do Good CVille holds annual Winter Wear Drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into November, temperatures will soon start to drop, creating a nightmare situation for the homeless population. One organization says there’s a way people in Charlottesville and Albemarle County can help them out this winter.
“What we’re doing is gathering cold weather items like jackets coats sweaters hats mittens, scarves, all those things that keep the homeless population in Charlottesville, in central Virginia, warm during the winter months,” Co-Founder of Do Good CVille Kerry Deal Rock said.
Do Good Cville has donation sites scattered all around Charlottesville and Albemarle County.
“We have Three Notch’d Brewery, Champion Tap Room, Champion Grill, Random Row Brewery, Lazy Parrot, Timber Wood Tap House, Timber Wood Grill and Pure Barre Yoga Studio,” Rock explained.
This is the fifth year of the winter wear drive, and Rock says he has seen the program take off since it first started. It all goes towards benefiting The Haven in Charlottesville.
“They’re just great people doing a great job for the community," Rock said. "Very selfless [and] very giving. I’m just so happy that we’ve made this partnership work for so many years, and we see it happening for so many future years as well.”
Rock says the impact this event has on the homeless community can be life-changing.
“It’s really important for the homeless community, because that’s one portion to me that seems to be forgotten and not acknowledged. To be able to provide them a coat, jacket, something that says ‘hey I want you to be warm.’ It’s acknowledging them as a person, and maybe sometimes that’s just all they need.”
The donation sites are up and running and will be collecting cold weather clothing as well as high efficiency laundry detergent until November 15.
