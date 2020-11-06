Woodberry Forest Football defeats FUMA 47-21

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Woodberry Forest junior Donovan Baker rushed for 277 yards and four touchdowns, and the Tigers won 47-21 at Fork Union Military Academy on Friday.
Woodberry jumped out to a 27-0 lead at halftime, which was highlighted by a 68 yard TD run from Baker.
The Tigers went up 41-0 in the 2nd half, before the Blue Devils got on the board with a kickoff return for a touchdown from Dominique Julius.
Friday’s game was the final scheduled game of the season for both teams, and it was the only regular season game on the schedule for Woodberry this fall.
