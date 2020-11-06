UVA Men’s Soccer falls 1-0 against Virginia Tech in regular season finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s soccer team lost 1-0 against Virginia Tech in its regular season finale on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium.
Daniel Pereira scored the only goal of the match on a hard shot from outside the box in the 32nd minute, which deflected off a UVA defender to sneak past goalie Alex Rando.
Head coach George Gelnovatch says, “Not a lot of positives from this game, to be perfectly honest with you. We certainly didn’t deserve to win the game. Don’t know if we deserved to lose it. The goal was one of those deflections, that happen in soccer. But we certainly didn’t deserve to win the game.”
UVA (2-3-1) earned the North Region 4-seed in the ACC Tournament, and the defending conference champions will take on South Region top-seed Wake Forest in the opening round on Nov. 15th in Winston-Salem, NC.
