Pleasantly Warm Weekend and Dry Stretch Continues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pleasantly warm Autumn days and our stretch of dry weather will continue right through the weekend. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights. Highs in the low to mid 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early October.his dry and pleasant stretch is expected into early next week. By next Tuesday night, Wednesday an approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical rain will bring the next chance of widespread rain.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eta is now back over the water of the Caribbean and will strengthen back to a tropical storm as it moves toward and over Cuba this weekend and will likely impact the Florida Keys and south Florida later this weekend into next week. Some of the tropical rain may get pushed north along a cold front heading for our region by the middle of next week. This would help to enhance rainfall for us. 1 to 2+ inches of rain is projected from Wednesday to next Friday at this time.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers possible late. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Rain likely. Highs upper 60s to low 70s. Lows upper 50s to around 60.
Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Still chance of showers, variable clouds. Highs upper 60s.
