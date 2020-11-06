Pleasantly Warm Weekend and Dry Stretch Continues

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eta is now back over the water of the Caribbean and will strengthen back to a tropical storm as it moves toward and over Cuba this weekend and will likely impact the Florida Keys and south Florida later this weekend into next week. Some of the tropical rain may get pushed north along a cold front heading for our region by the middle of next week. This would help to enhance rainfall for us. 1 to 2+ inches of rain is projected from Wednesday to next Friday at this time.