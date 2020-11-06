Nice November Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our nice and pleasant stretch of autumn weather will continue for Friday and right through the weekend.
A dry atmosphere at the surface and higher up will continue to make for pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights. Highs in the low 70s the next several days will make it feel more like spring time. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected into early next week. By next Tuesday night, Wednesday an approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical rain will bring the next chance of widespread rain.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eta over Central America now, is forecast to move back over the western Caribbean Friday and strengthen into a Tropical Storm and could impact south Florida and the Florida Keys later on Monday into next Tuesday. Some of the tropical rain may get pushed north along the cold front heading for our region mid next week. This would help to enhance rainfall for us.
Friday: A cool start and mild afternoon. Hazy sun with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers possible late. Mainly overnight. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to 60 degrees.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Rain likely. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows upper 50s to 60 degrees.
Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s to 70 degrees.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.