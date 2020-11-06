Jefferson Madison Regional Library holding Free Comic Book Month

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A postponed Free Comic Book Day in May has turned into Free Comic Book Month at the Jefferson Madison Regional Library during the month of November.
In partnership with Telegraph Art & Comics, JMRL will offer a variety of free comics for kids, teens, and adults to be selected online and picked up during curbside service from November 9-30.
JMRL Children’s Services Manager Angela Critics says comics are a great way to encourage kids to read.
“A lot of times kids who may be reluctant readers respond really well to having the visuals to help support the reading and enjoyment. Reading should be fun,” Critics said.
Readers can choose up to five of these special edition Comic Book Day comics to own for free. The comics will be available during the month while supplies last.
