Jay Huff on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior Jay Huff is on the preseason watch list for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is presented to the most outstanding center in college basketball.
Huff is one of just twenty players on the watch list.
He averaged 8.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a junior, while also recording a team-high 62 blocks.
The 7-foot-1 senior shot 35.8 percent from three-point range last season, which was the third-highest percentage on the team.
UVA is scheduled to open the season on Nov. 25th against Saint Peter’s in Uncasville, Conn.
