Dealerships in the Charlottesville area seeing steady used car sales despite setbacks from COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Used car sales in the greater Charlottesville area have remained steady throughout the pandemic and are expected to stay that way through the rest of the year.
Dealerships like Carter Myers Automotive and Jim Price Auto Group say even though there were delays in inventory during the summer, production is picking back up for buyers to have more options to choose from.
“More and more customers our out there wanting their own personal vehicle again, so I think that’s why sales are up," said Jim Price C.O.O. Sandy Fewell.
Carter Myers President and C.E.O. Liza Borches agrees.
“People have, I think, started thinking in a different way about the vehicle that they’re driving saying, ‘Is this the vehicle that I can drive with my family to go visit relatives? Is this the vehicle that, if we take a vacation to a safe place is how we’re going to get there?’ Because people just still are not flying and using other modes of transportation as much," she said.
Both dealerships agreed to continue to do remote and home deliveries to keep customers safe.
