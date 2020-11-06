CPD investigating fatal shooting, warrants obtained for Fluvanna Co. man

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says warrants have been obtained for 22-year-old Tajuan Rahmeen Allen in connection with a fatal shooting in the area of South First Street Thursday, November 5.
CPD says officers responded to the 900 block of South First St. around 11:37 p.m. Thursday. They found 27-year-old Dre’Shawn Rayvon McDonald had been shot, and began immediate life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived on the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The department announced Friday, November 6, warrants for the Fluvanna County man:
- Second-degree murder
- Possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a violent felony
The Charlottesville Police Department says Allen should be considered armed and dangerous. He is described as 5′6′' tall, 175 lbs., with black eyes and black hair. If you see him or know where he is, call 911 immediately.
Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Det. Grant Davis at (434) 970-3274 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
