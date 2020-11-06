Charlottesville School Board discusses possible return to school plans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday evening, the Charlottesville City School Board spent the evening discussing if, and when, some students could return to school.
While no decisions were made (that comes during the next meeting on November 19), the City Schools officially shared their proposal for a return to school that was approved by the COVID-19 Advisory Committee.
“Our priority in the school system is to return our students to face-to-face learning in the safest - our students and our staff - in the safest manner possible at the most appropriate time,” said Superintendent Rosa Atkins.
Students could come back to school after the new year, according to this proposal.
Pre-K through 6th Graders have an option for four-day-a-week in-person learning, and one day virtual. That would start for Pre-K, 1st, and 5th graders on January 11, and the others on January 19.
Secondary students, grades 7-12, would have an option for a two-day-a-week in-person schedule with three days virtual. That would start on February 1, with new student orientations in January.
All students would have the option to remain fully virtual.
Board members asked about timelines for student decisions.
“When we’re having those discussions on November 19th, we’ve got as much information as we can in order to do what we need to do,” said Leah Puryear.
They also asked about when teachers will learn their plans.
“If the board adopts the January return, then we would start sending out the documentation to staff members that their request was approved at the beginning of December," said Dr. Keith Hubbard, the schools' director of human resources.
The board will meet in two weeks and will likely vote on the proposal.
School board member Sherry Krost gave her perspective on the plan after the presentation from Superintendent Atkins.
“I feel like this is a serious, careful, well-thought-out plan. So, I feel good about it," she said.
Charlottesville City Schools also has more money coming in from the CARES Act and the Coronavirus Relief Fund, as well as a private donation. The district will add about $2.7 million to the budget, which it says it will spend on remote learning support, PPE, and replacing lost revenue.
