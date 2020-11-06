Board counts Charlottesville’s provisional ballots, certify results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Members of the Charlottesville Electoral Board met at noon Friday, November 6, to conduct the final provisional ballot meeting.
“By the end of the day all the absentee ballots that can be counted will be counted, the provisional ballots that can be counted will, be counted, and we will have a final result and certify the election. That’s our goal today,” Charlottesville Electoral Board Chair Anne Hemenway said.
Electoral officials say the canvass has gone smoothly this year and they are taking care to make sure to count every valid vote.
Hemenway says board members will be counting over a hundred provisional ballots Friday. One change this year is there were no voter identification provisional ballots, because of new voter ID laws making it easier to vote without ID. She says the number one reason for most of the provisional ballots this year is people that requested an absentee ballot but did not get one, so they had to vote provisionally at the polls.
