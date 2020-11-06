Annual Mistletoe Market goes virtual this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This weekend, the Junior League of Charlottesville is holding its annual Mistletoe Market, but this year it will be entirely virtual.
Every year, the Mistletoe Market sells items from local artisans, craft makers and vendors. 10% of all proceeds go to the Junior League of Charlottesville, a local women’s organization committed to improving the community.
The event was moved online this year to keep merchants, volunteers and guests safe.
“This year, because of it being virtual with everything with the pandemic, considering the safety of our community and members, we were able to expand and include small craft makers and many female-owned businesses from across the country. So, we have 100 vendors this year,” Tiffany Norman, the fund development VP at the Junior League of Charlottesville, said.
The Mistletoe Market is open until Sunday, November 8.
