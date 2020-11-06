Alumni reflect on educational experiences in Albemarle Co. during segregation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - History sits on Rose Hill Drive inside Burley Middle School, and now three alumni of what once was Burley High School are sharing their stories about segregation and equality.
“The kids nowadays, they don’t really know the history of Burley and what our parents and all had to go through in order for us to be able to get an education,” Burley High School alumnus Donald Byers said.
Prior to 1950, Jefferson High School, Esmont High School, and Albemarle Training School were places for Black students in both Charlottesville and the county went to receive an education. In 1951, the school board decided to combine all three schools into Burley High School bringing in students from all different areas.
Byers walked the halls of Burley High School from 1955 to 1959: “It’s the only high school in my time that Blacks had to go,” he said.
Byers says returning to Burley Middle School brings back many memories.
“We have come a long way, but in the last few years a lot of what we have done to advance ourselves has been taken away from us,” Byers said.
In October, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources added the school to the state’s historic register.
“I came here, beginning education, and that’s what my mother and father expected me to do,” Burley High School alumnus Jimmy Hollins said.
Hollins attended Burley in 1960. He wants students to understand what life was like not too long ago.
“I’d like them to learn Black history and to reach out and find out Black history, and to not just sit back and think everything is coming to them,” Hollins said.
William Redd played on Burley High School’s basketball and football teams. He says getting to school was a challenge.
“I walked in rain, snow, sleet. I never rode a school bus the whole way,” Redd said.
Alumni of the school continue to speak out to keep their story alive.
“Anytime we get the opportunity to express ourselves and do something to help the community, that’s what we attempt to do,” Redd said.
