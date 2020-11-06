Albemarle Natural Heritage Committee looks to reduce auto collisions with wildlife

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reducing auto collisions with wildlife was the focus at the Albemarle Natural Heritage Committee meeting Thursday night.
VDOT presented its findings on Albemarle’s wildlife corridors and how to better connect habitats across busy roadways.
A wildlife corridor action plan was passed this year to identify areas that are at high risk for auto collisions with animals.
VDOT’s Bridget Donaldson says the most effective method of deterring collisions is creating underpasses that allow animals to cross under the roads.
“The beauty of these is that we have thousands of these in Virginia alone that weren’t necessarily for wildlife but could be used for wildlife if we do things to enhance their use” Donaldson said.
She added that tall fencing near the underpasses also dramatically decreases collisions.
