Work nears completion on roundabout in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction continues on a roundabout in the Old Somerset area of Orange County.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is replacing the existing two-way stop intersection of Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) with a single-lane roundabout.
Splitter islands, landscaping, and grading are being completed now with pavement marking and permanent signage left to be done.
The roundabout is being installed to improve safety and reduce crashes. Twenty-six crashes occurred at this intersection between 2010 and 2015, resulting in 32 injuries.
The project is about one year ahead of the construction schedule presented at the public hearing, and could be completed by early December
