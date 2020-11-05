Wool Factory Holiday Market looking for artisans, craftspeople to participate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Wool Factory in Woolen Mills is set to hold its inaugural Holiday Market the first weekend of December.
Organizers are looking for local artists, makers, small businesses, and vendors to participate. Space is limited, but event organizers say they are looking for hand-made goods.
“We are sticking to one weekend and we’re sticking to those more daytime hours this year just to kind of get our feet under us, but our hope is to definitely expand and make this an annual occurrence that just grows over time,” Wool Factory Director of Operations and Sales Claire Macfarlan said.
The market will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on the weekend of December 5. Those interested in participating can contact the Wool Factory via DM on Instagram, or reach out at connect@thewoolfactory.com
