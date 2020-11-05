Waynesboro man charged in connection to theft of political signs

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says a Waynesboro man has been arrested and charged with two counts of petit larceny after allegedly stealing political signs.
The man, identified as 21-year-old Clayton Thomas Painter, was arrested after officials received a tip on Oct. 21 in reference to stolen political signs.
After they received the tip, officials recovered a “large quantity of GOP political signs at a residence in Augusta County,” according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Painter was charged with two counts of petit larceny.
You can call Investigator Chandler with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 if you have any additional information regarding this case.
