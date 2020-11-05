CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warmer than average November temperatures will continue for the foreseeable feature. Mild days and cool overnights through the weekend. Remaining dry as our fair weather friend, high pressure keeps our weather quiet.
Tracking a cold front for the next Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. This storm system will provide our next widespread rain event. Also watching the progress of Tropical Depression Eta over central America now. It is forecast to move back over the western Caribbean over the next couple days and reform into a Tropical Storm and could impact south Florida and the Florida Keys later on Monday into next Tuesday. Some of the tropical rain may get pushed north along the cold front heading for our region mid next week. This would help to enhance rainfall for us.
Thursday: After a chilly start to the day, expect a mild afternoon. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Sunshiny sky.
Thursday overnight: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild in the afternoon. Highs lower 70s.
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the milder 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a shower possible late. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Rain likely. Highs near 70 degrees.
