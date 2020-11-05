Warmer Than Average

Tracking a cold front for the next Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. This storm system will provide our next widespread rain event. Also watching the progress of Tropical Depression Eta over central America now. It is forecast to move back over the western Caribbean over the next couple days and reform into a Tropical Storm and could impact south Florida and the Florida Keys later on Monday into next Tuesday. Some of the tropical rain may get pushed north along the cold front heading for our region mid next week. This would help to enhance rainfall for us.