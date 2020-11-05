VSP charge New York driver following crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A New York resident has been charged after authorities say he led police on a chase that resulted in a crash in Augusta County.
Twenty-three-year-old Rashid C.R. Merchant-Bey is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail on one felony count of eluding police.
According to Virginia State Police, a trooper recorded a Dodge Charger being driven by Merchant-Bey going 90 mph on Interstate 81 around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, November 5. The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop near the 215 mile marker, but the Dodge sped away.
VSP says the Dodge took Exit 217 at a high rate of speed, ran through an intersection and guardrail, became airborne, and then struck an embankment.
Merchant-Bey, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
A passenger in the Dodge was transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing.
