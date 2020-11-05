Virginia voters approve bipartisan redistricting commission

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginians voted yes on Amendment One on Election Day. The amendment is meant to prevent gerrymandering in the state.
Gerrymandering is the manipulation of political districts to favor one party. Virginians voted to push for redistricting reform to make it harder for politicians to do this.
Brian Cannon is the executive director of the FairMapsVA campaign to vote yes on the amendment. He says the manipulation robs Virginians of their vote and makes their vote meaningless.
“It also often robs them of a choice because it even will make it draw these district lines to carve out potential opponents,” Cannon said. “So gerrymandering’s been a long time practice in Virginia and the country and we’re seeing this wave all across the country of folks trying to fix it, and Virginia just took a big step this week.”
Cannon says he is grateful for Virginia State Senator Emmett Hanger’s support.
Hanger says gerrymandering contributes to the extreme polarization of political parties.
“What ends up happening is that the people, the independents and people who just want reasonable commonsense solutions they kind of get left out of the mix as these gerrymandered districts tend to play to the hard right or the hard left,” Hanger said.
Hanger says they will reconvene Monday in Richmond to authorize the amendment that was passed, and says district lines will be drawn to conform more to community interests.
