VDOT presents possible solutions for reducing auto collisions with wildlife

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Reducing auto collisions with wildlife was the focus at the Albemarle Natural Heritage Committee meeting Thursday night.
The Virginia Transportation Research Council, an arm of the Virginia Department of Transportation, presented their findings on Albemarle’s wildlife corridors, and how to better connect habitats across busy roadways.
A Wildlife Corridor Action Plan was passed this year to identify areas that are at high risk for auto collisions with animals.
Bridget Donaldson from the Virginia Transportation Research Council says the most effective method of deterring collisions is creating underpasses that allow animals to cross under the roads.
“The beauty of these is that we have thousands of these in Virginia alone that weren’t necessarily for wildlife but could be used for wildlife if we do things to enhance their use,” Donaldson said.
Donaldson added that tall fencing near the underpasses also dramatically decreases collisions.
The Natural Heritage Committee plans to continue discussing the feasibility and affordability of future projects to improve wildlife corridors.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.