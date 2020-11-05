UVA Field Hockey advances to ACC Tournament Semifinals

UVA sophomore Laura Janssen (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | November 5, 2020 at 9:30 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 9:30 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia field hockey team beat Wake Forest 2-1 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Chapel Hill, NC.

Laura Janssen scored both goals for the 'Hoos on penalty corners.

The sophomore gave UVA the early lead with a score in the 1st quarter, and after the Demon Deacons tied the game with a penalty stroke, Janssen scored the game-winner early in the 4th quarter.

Lauren Hausheer made six saves in goal for Virginia.

The 4-seed Cavaliers will take on top-seed Louisville on Friday at 1:30 p.m..

