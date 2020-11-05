Staunton Creative Community Fund to help women and minority-owned businesses

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Creative Community Fund, or SCCF, is asking anyone interested in their Women and Minority-Owned Business Support program to reach out.
The program is aimed to provide mentorship and distribute thousands of dollars in funding, including $16,000, from AT&T Impact.
The SCCF’s goal is to help businesses in the Shenandoah Valley flourish and grow. The program and development director, Rachel Haddad, said the SCCF’s mission is to support small business owners and entrepreneurs.
Haddad said that support comes through access to capital, access to educational resources and access to the community.
The SCCF holds boot camp series and grant opportunities often throughout the year, but this program will specifically focus on minority and women populations.
“The program itself has been designed to address both increased short-term resiliency, as well as increased long-term resiliency, for these business owners,” Haddad explained.
Haddad said the SCCF will help the business owners but they will also be able to help each other. “The participants are really getting strong valuable information from people who are in these fields,” she said.
She hopes this program will allow these business owners to continue to contribute to their communities. “Women and people of color are foundational to the entrepreneurial landscape, they are not supplemental even in the Shenandoah Valley, they are foundational,” Haddad said.
The program is set to begin in 2021. Those interested are asked to reach out via email to hello@stauntonfund.org.
