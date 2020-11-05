Rhett’s Bar and Grill staying busy despite location change

ZION CROSSROADS, Va. (WVIR) - Despite making the move from Albemarle County to Zion Crossroad while in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Rhett’s bar and Grill owner Rhett Craddock says business is doing just fine.
“We’re actually really busy," Craddock said.
The restaurant called Albemarle County home for almost 20 years. At the end of October, nearly a year after closing, its doors are open once again.
“We had been there about 18, 18-and-a-half years, and the shopping center was sold three or four years ago and originally we were told we were going to stay there, and I guess plans changed and I guess they decided to release us. So we just moved the business on out here," Craddock said.
Craddock, who’s been in the restaurant business for roughly 25 years, says the change has actually been a good thing for his business and the community.
“Zion’s was in need of a sit-down restaurant with a good atmosphere and just a family-fun, friendly place for people to come and join and hang out," Craddock said.
Despite being roughly 30 minutes from its original location, as well as having to minimize capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines, the customers keep coming in.
“We have a lot of old customers that are coming out to see us, and we have a ton of new customers in the area," Craddock said. “A lot of new faces and a lot of friendly old faces.”
Craddock says he’s hoping some of the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus will be lifted in the next few months.
“We’d just like to get back to normal business," he said. “Hopefully, just keep moving on.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.