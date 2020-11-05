PVCC announces free spring semester tuition for qualified students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College is giving some students a chance to learn tuition-free next semester.
Those who have been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic and register for specified classes in high-demand career areas - early childhood education, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, public safety, and skilled trades - can take advantage of the offer.
The offer is being made possible by $27 million in CARES Act money distributed to community colleges in the commonwealth.
“We are excited about this unique opportunity to help get Virginians skilled up and re-employed,” PVCC President Frank Friedman said in a news release Thursday, November 5.
Virginia state residents who are unemployed due to COVID-19 and have received unemployment benefits on or after August 1, or are out of a job due to COVID-19 and are now working in a part-time job with an hourly wage below $15 are eligible.
Individuals should contact an admissions advisor at www.pvcc.edu/REV-advising and enroll for the spring semester by December 14. Visit www.pvcc.edu/free21 for additional details.
