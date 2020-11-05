Pleasantly Warm Autumn Days to Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This beautiful and pleasant stretch of Autumn weather will continue for Friday and right through the weekend. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights. Highs in the low 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early to mid October. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected into early next week. By next Tuesday, Wednesday and approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical moisture will bring the next chance of some rain.