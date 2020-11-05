Pleasantly Warm Autumn Days to Continue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This beautiful and pleasant stretch of Autumn weather will continue for Friday and right through the weekend. High pressure at the surface and higher up in the atmosphere will continue to make for pleasantly mild days and chilly to cool nights. Highs in the low 70s the next several days will make it feel more like early to mid October. This dry and pleasant stretch is expected into early next week. By next Tuesday, Wednesday and approaching cold front and perhaps some tropical moisture will bring the next chance of some rain.
In the tropics, Tropical Depression Eta over central America now, is forecast to move back over the western Caribbean Friday and strengthen into a Tropical Storm and could impact south Florida and the Florida Keys later on Monday into next Tuesday. Some of the tropical rain may get pushed north along the cold front heading for our region mid next week. This would help to enhance rainfall for us.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs lower 70s.
Friday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s to around 50.
Sunday: Partly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with showers possible late. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday - Veterans Day: Rain likely. Highs near 70. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Showers, mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.