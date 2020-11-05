More access to affordable housing information coming to Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Low income Central Virginians will soon have more affordable housing opportunities.
The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission’s board Thursday night unanimously approved the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER), a document required by the federal government to show how Community Development Block Grants and HOME funding is used.
Next Thursday, the 12th, a new portal to help people find affordable housing launches with portals to help with rental assistance and affordable housing for sale set to go live down the line.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.