Man charged after allegedly dragging SPD officer with car

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Waynesboro man is facing charges after the Staunton Police Department says he dragged an officer for several yards with his vehicle.
SPD says one of its officers initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Gibson Court and Fielding Place around 3 a.m. Thursday, November 5. Police say the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Robert A. Wade, provided a fake name and date of birth before driving away. The police officer that was dragged sustained minor injuries.
Additional officers responded to the registered address of the vehicle on the 700-block of Craig Drive.
Wade was arrested at approximately 4:40 a.m. SPD says Wade threatened officers outside the home, resulting in a Taser being used to take him into custody.
The Waynesboro man is charged with speeding, providing false information to police, assault on law enforcement, and obstruction of justice. Wade was also served with multiple outstanding warrants from Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Staunton and Williamsburg. He is being held at Middle River Regional Jail pending a bond hearing.
