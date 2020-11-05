Holiday decorations start to pop up in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays around downtown Charlottesville.
City workers were out Thursday, November 5, putting up illuminated snowflakes along the streets surrounding the Downtown Mall. Garland will soon be placed on lamp posts along the pedestrian mall.
The Grand Illumination, along with a holiday concert presented by Charlottesville and the UVA Community Credit Union, will be broadcast on NBC29/CW29 on December 4 starting at 6 p.m.
