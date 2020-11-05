ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid virus

In this July 26, 2020, file photo, a television camera is seen during an ESPN broadcast in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Bradenton, Fla. Sports media giant ESPN announced Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, that it is cutting about 500 jobs from its global workforce and laying off about 300 employees. The company said the cuts are due in large part to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.” (Source: AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)