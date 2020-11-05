Charlottesville mental health center helping folks cope with post-Election Day stress

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Americans are on edge as the nation waits for the final votes from Election Day to be counted, and the Women’s Initiative in Charlottesville is offering ways to help you cope.
“While the election is certainly weighing heavily on so many people’s minds, so is economic insecurity, and so is racial trauma,” Women’s Initiative Executive Director Elizabeth Irvin said.
Even after Election Day, folks are stressed.
“I wish not many people were facing this, but I feel like it’s almost everyone who’s facing increased stress at this time for one or many reasons,” Irvin said.
At the Women’s Initiative, a mental healthcare center, services are being offered to help ease concerns through clinics and virtual workshops.
“Just call in and connect with a therapist and have a free consultation about however you’re feeling. Whether that’s about election stress, or thinking about the impact of racial trauma, or losing your job,” Irvin said.
The center’s support groups are open for people to talk about anything causing them unease.
“We have found that it’s really important to offer an open space for people to bring whatever it is that they want to into the session,” Irvin said. “If you know what you need, but you’re having trouble doing it, that’s when you need to reach out for help and we hope you will.”
If you’re feeling extra stressed during this time, Irvin says to try getting outside, taking a brisk walk, or calling a friend or family member. If that doesn’t work, you’re strongly encouraged to reach out to the Women’s Initiative or any other center for help.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.