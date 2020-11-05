Charlottesville Confederate statues case goes before Virginia Supreme Court on November 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The fate of Charlottesville’s Confederate statues takes another step towards resolution on November 6.
The Supreme Court of Virginia will hear oral arguments in the long running legal battle.
The city appealed to the commonwealth’s high court, looking to dissolve the lower court’s permanent injunction, as new Virginia law would allow them to remove the statues.
Community activist Don Gathers says he hopes the case is resolved quickly, so that Charlottesville can finally move on.
“Whatever has gotten us here I’m happy that we’re at this point now,” Gathers explained. "I’m happy about the discussions that has driven, and I’m happy to, to see where we end up once we get past this.”
Arguments will get underway at the state supreme court around 10 a.m.
