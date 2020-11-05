Charlottesville-area nonprofit working to keep people warm this winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-area nonprofit has been feeding people who are in need of a meal, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, legacieats is expanding its efforts by holding a winter coat drive until Christmas to keep people who may be struggling warm as the temperatures begin to drop.
“We put together a big compilation of jackets and coats. This is high-quality stuff. This is stuff that was going to last a while, and it’s really going to make a difference,” legacieats Co-Director Steve Easton said.
Easton and Co-Director Jocelynn Helmbrecht say there have been a lot of realtors in the area looking to take part in this endeavor and they’re encouraging others to take part in this initiative.
“We can’t guarantee that everybody’s going to get a coat, but the closer we get in we’re going to find families for them and I can promise you we’re going to do everything within our power to make it happen,” Easton said,
If you’re interested in participating in the coat drive, you can reach out to legacieats on Facebook to help out.
