Bronco Mendenhall not a fan of late night kickoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will not play a game this week, after the ACC announced Saturday’s game against Louisville would be postponed, due to COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals' program.
While the unexpected bye does mess up the carefully laid plans of the Cavalier coaches, there is a benefit for head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
Rest.
And not just for the players.
UVA has played on six-straight weekends, and they have the bumps, and bruises, or worse, to prove it.
Half of their games have been eight o’clock kickoffs, and Louisville was scheduled to be another, but that has tentatively been moved to 3:30 p.m. on the 14th.
The time change is good news for the coach, who says he’s not a fan of playing so many games which end after eleven o’clock at night.
“It’s completely altered my bedtime," says Mendenhall. "I’m an early to go to bed-er. Seems like we’re not only, but the eight o’clock window, which that’s like a red eye flight for me, it takes like a three day recovery to get that thing going again.”
