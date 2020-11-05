Authorities continue to search for missing Shenandoah Valley woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Multiple law enforcement agencies have joined in the search for a missing Shenandoah Valley woman.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says 56-year-old Karen Sue Koogler was last seen at her home Wednesday, October 21. She may be driving a grey 2012 Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076.
Koogler is described as white, 5′4″, 300 lbs., with brown hair, and blue eyes. She reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires medication.
Members of the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police assisted ACSO with a waterborne search of the James River, near the RT 56 boat ramp, in Wingina Tuesday, November 3. The sheriff’s office says the search had “negative results.”
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management helped the sheriff’s offices search a wide area of Nelson County the next day.
Koogler remains missing, and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on this case contact Inv. Reid at (540) 245-5333.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.