What to do if your dog faces Giardia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There have been a few reports of cases of Giardia in dogs around the Charlottesville-Albemarle County area.
The bacteria can cause dogs to develop symptoms such as unusual vomiting or have diarrhea. Dogs can catch this bacteria by eating or drinking from streams and ponds.
Veterinarian Dr. John Andersen says this bacteria is in the Charlottesville area and is a common illness for dogs.
“The good news is as long as you get some treatment, it’s usually not life-threatening, but if it’s untreated the dogs can get pretty sick,” Andersen said. “They can have a lot of vomiting, diarrhea, get pretty dehydrated.”
Andersen says if you believe your dog may have come in contact with Giardia to contact your veterinarian.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.