Voter turnout in Charlottesville and Albemarle Co. hit record numbers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Whether it was via absentee ballot, early in-person, or Election Day voting, this year’s election turnout is one for the history books.
The vote counts in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County are up compared to 2016.
The City of Charlottesville could reach nearly 85% of registered voters having cast their ballot once the dust settles, which would be an 8% higher turnout than 2016.
Albemarle County saw a similar trend with 78% of registered voters participating, compared to 74% in 2016.
“This is record breaking turnout for Albemarle County," Lauren Eddy, with the Albemarle County Voter Registration Office, said.
As you may expect, early voting was popular in both the county and city this year. In the city, 17,827 voted early overall, with a sizeable portion doing so in-person instead of by mail.
“We had 10,494 Charlottesville residents cast their ballot in our office,” Charlottesville Voter Registration Manager Jamie Virostko said.
“Early voting was two-thirds of our total voting," Eddy said.
Election officials noticed a similar trend in Albemarle County as was seen across the country: Democrats were more likely to vote early and more Republicans showed up to the polls on Election Day.
“Mail-in voting and in-person early voting leaned heavily towards Biden and Harris. Election Day in-person voting leaned heavily towards President Trump," Eddy said.
While poll observers and party volunteers observed precincts for any problems, both localities say the day was peaceful across polling locations.
“It was an extraordinarily quiet presidential, it was even quiet in terms of an election. It’s one of the quietest elections I’ve ever experienced,,” Virostko said.
Localities across the commonwealth will certify election results on November 10. The State Board of Elections will meet on November 16 for the final vote count certification.
