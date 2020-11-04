Virginia voters approve bipartisan redistricting commission

Redistricting reform advocate Brian Cannon poses with some of his yard signs and bumper stickers in his office, Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020, in Richmond, Va. An effort to end centuries of partisan gerrymandering in Virginia is up for consideration by the state's voters. A referendum on the November ballot asks whether to amend the state Constitution to create a bipartisan panel that would take on the once-every-10-year task of redrawing the legislative boundaries for General Assembly and congressional districts (Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber)