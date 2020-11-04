UVA football game with University of Louisville rescheduled due to COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football game against Louisville this Saturday is getting rescheduled, while Louisville deals with positive COVID-19 tests.
The University of Louisville is pausing all football team related activities indefinitely after it saw a heightened number of tests and contact tracing among team members and staff.
The game with UVA is tentatively rescheduled for November 14 at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN.
UVA Athletics release November 4:
Virginia Football Game vs. Louisville Rescheduled for Nov. 14
Charlottesville, VA – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Louisville at Virginia football game will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, Nov. 7 at Scott Stadium.
Both teams had an off weekend for Nov. 14 on their 2020 schedules.
The rescheduling follows the positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Louisville football team. The team is adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com.
As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.
Louisville Athletics release November 4, 2020
Louisville Football to Pause All Team-Related Football Activities
The Cardinals and Cavaliers will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville will pause all team-related football activities indefinitely due to a heightened quantity of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying contact tracing measures among the Cardinals' staff and team members, Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra announced on Wednesday.
As a result, UofL’s scheduled game Saturday at Virginia will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN. The teams were able to accommodate the postponement because of previously scheduled open dates for both schools.
After consulting with our Chief Medical Officer, Vice-President/Director of Athletics Vince Tyra conferred with ACC and Virginia officials on the decision to postpone Saturday’s game and take a step back on its football activities.
“We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus,” said Tyra. “With Virginia and us both having a bye week on November 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus. Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time.”
The Cardinals and Cavaliers will be tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 3:30 p.m. on ACCN.
