Spanberger declares victory in 7th Congressional District race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger has declared victory in the 7th Congressional District race after votes from Spotsylvania and Henrico counties were finalized.
Republican Nick Freitas ran against Spanberger for the 7th District. As of 6 p.m., Nov. 4, Spanberger has 227,540 votes to Nick Freitas' 222,406, with 100% of precincts reporting.
“Tonight, the 7th District affirmed its commitment to leadership in Congress that puts central Virginia first, works for everyone, and focuses on expanding opportunity for the next generation of Virginians. Serving the 7th District in Congress has been my honor, and I look forward to continuing our work to strengthen and protect our communities," Spanberger said in a statement.
Freitas has not conceded the race.
The 7th District is considered one of the tightest races in Virginia. Spanberger won the seat two years ago by approximately 7,000 votes.
