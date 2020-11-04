Pleasant Days and Cool Overnights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting Wednesday with chilly temperatures with areas of frost. Expect sunshine and a light south breeze through the afternoon. This will boost temperatures to above average levels for early November.
A dry atmosphere and clear sky will allow for quick drop in temperatures at night. Only to rebound nicely during the day. Mild days and chilly to cool nights for the rest of the week and weekend ahead.
Tracking a cold front for the next Tuesday and Wednesday time frame. That storm system will provide our next best chance of rain.
Wednesday: Sunshiny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday night: Clear and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Mild with highs in the lower 70s. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny with highs back in the lower 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a shower chance. Highs lower 70s.
