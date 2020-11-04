Orange Co. Volunteer Fire Company to host fundraising fireworks show

By Patrick Huddleston | November 4, 2020 at 4:44 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 4:44 PM

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Volunteer Fire Company is set to host a firework show Friday, November 13. The event is to raise funds for annual operation expenses , as well as to help offset fundraising losses suffered this year.

The show will be held at the Orange County Fairgrounds on Fairground Road. Tickets will be $10 per car and gates open at 5 p.m. Food will be available, and the fireworks begin at 7 p.m.

A rain date is set for Saturday, November14, if there is inclement weather.

The fireworks display will be provided by Mid-Atlantic Pyrotechnic Arts Guild, Inc.

