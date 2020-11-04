No winner declared yet in 7th Congressional District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A winner has yet to be declared in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race where Republican Nick Freitas is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger.
Spanberger trying to hold on to her congressional seat in the 7th House District, but right now it appears Freitas is in the lead as of reported results from the Department of Elections as of 5:49 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Our votes are our voices and every vote matters! As an update- Henrico, Chesterfield, Spotsylvania, and Powhatan haven’t yet reported their 220,000+ early votes, and across #VA07, there are thousands of pending mail-in ballots...As we continue to monitor the results and wait for every vote to be counted, I want to take a moment to thank all of you for your tremendous support!” Spanberger tweeted.
“We want to make sure that we wait until we have all the data in - until we have all the numbers in. We’re very confident with where we’re at. I wouldn’t trade places in a heartbeat right now, but it’s important to me to make sure that every ballot’s counted, every vote’s taken into account before we declare victory,” Freitas said.
The 7th District is considered one of the tightest races in the commonwealth. Spanberger narrowly won the seat two years ago, winning by roughly 7,000 votes.
