Free drive through COVID testing held at Scottsville Farmer’s Market

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens of Scottsville residents came to get free COVID tests Wednesday night.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District and UVA hosted the free drive through testing event at the Scottsville Farmer’s Market on Fleet Street.
Those who got tested can expect results in the next 4 days.
Health professionals say they’ve seen an increase in numbers of people coming to get tested since the summer, and they expect those numbers to go up heading into the holidays.
The next free testing event is scheduled for Friday at the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department on Rose Hill Drive.
