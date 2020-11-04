Daniel Gade concedes to Mark Warner in race for U.S. Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Republican Daniel Gade has conceded to Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia in the race for U.S. Senate.
Shortly after polls closed, the Associated Press called Warner the winner over Republican challenger Gade.
After the Associated Press made the announcement, Gade initially said he was not conceding and slammed the Associated Press for calling Sen. Mark Warner the winner of the race. That changed Wednesday morning in a social media post:
Warner is a former governor and current vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Democrats haven’t lost a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.
