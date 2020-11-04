Construction to soon begin replacing inflatable gate at Sugar Hollow Dam

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Construction is expected to begin in early November to replace an inflatable rubber gate affixed to the top of the Sugar Hollow Dam.
The rubber gate controls the normal water level in the reservoir, with the ability to be lowered for a controlled release of water from the reservoir. The contractor will soon begin clearing, grading, and site work with replacement of the gate expected to be completed by the fall of 2021.
The current rubber gate was installed in 1998 and has an approximate service life of 20 years and is now due for replacement.
Estimated cost for the project is $2 million.
“We just wanted people to be aware that it is a construction zone up there for a few months and that the water level is going to be down on purpose, about 10 feet down,” Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority Executive Director Bill Mawyer said.
Visitors will not have access to areas immediately around the dam during construction, and no parking will be permitted in parking area next to the dam. Delays to traffic flow along Sugar Hollow Road can be expected when large equipment is mobilized to the site. Parking will still be open to the trails on the west side of the reservoir.
