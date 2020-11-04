Charlottesville announces new director of Neighborhood Development Services

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The City of Charlottesville just announced a new director of Neighborhood Development Services.
Acting City Manager John Blair announced Wednesday, November 4, that Parag Agrawal will take on the position.
The announcement comes as the city is planning a zoning rewrite.
Agrawal says he is excited for his new role.
“One of my main goals will be to further enhance the community engagement in various planning projects. How can we better include a wider section of our community in various community planning projects?” Agrawal said.
He also says he’ll be meeting with stakeholders in the community over the next few months.
