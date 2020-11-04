Blue Ridge Outdoors readers pick Charlottesville as a ‘Top Adventure Town’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has won a top choice as mid-sized top adventure town from Blue Ridge Outdoors for 2020.
The 10th annual Top Adventure Towns contest had readers chose from 100 adventure locations across the southeast and Mid-Atlantic.
With Charlottesville offering quick access to the mountains and the Shenandoah National Park, paddling on the Rivanna River and various local trails offering walking and bike paths, it easy to see why the city was chosen.
“Charlottesville won our top medium town contest, which is so exciting because each year we do this contest Charlottesville is always in there. And of course, we are a company that is based here in Charlottesville, so to have Charlottesville win, it was fantastic,” Blue Ridge Outdoors Associate Publisher Katie Hartwell said.
Three other Virginia locations received top choice: Floyd won top tiny town, Bedford won top small town, and Roanoke won top large adventure town. Results and more can be found in the November issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors out now.
